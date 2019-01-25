POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Why are Rohingya refugees being deported back to Myanmar?
08:32
World
Why are Rohingya refugees being deported back to Myanmar?
Rohingya been called the most persecuted minority in the world. But global outcries against Myanmar's crackdown on Rohingya Muslims, haven't caught up with real global action. Instead, some countries are reversing course and deporting entire families back to Bangladeshi refugee camps, and some to Myanmar itself. With hundreds of other Rohingya refugees stuck in limbo and awaiting their fate, it's not clear if these forced deportations will end any time soon. Guests: Abdulhakim Mahmout Aid worker at the Turkish Humanitarian Relief Organisation, IHH. Anna Shea Legal Advisor for Refugee and Migrant rights at Amnesty International.
January 25, 2019
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?