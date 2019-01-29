BizTech Share

World powers take sides in Venezuela’s political standoff

Backed by the US government, Venezuela's opposition leader Juan Guaido has sworn himself in as the country's president. The European Union is calling for new elections, while China, Russia and Turkey continue to stand by President Nicolas Maduro. The political crisis could make Venezuela's economic plight worse and even disrupt the global energy market. Mobin Nasir reports. Diego Moya-Ocampos joined us for more analysis from London. He's IHS Markit's Venezuela principal analyst.