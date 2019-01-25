POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Macedonia Name Deal: Greek parliament approves Macedonia name change
02:26
World
Macedonia Name Deal: Greek parliament approves Macedonia name change
After a 38 hour debate, and by a narrow margin, members of the Greek parliament have voted to approve renaming Macedonia. It's a significant moment in both countries' recent history, and means the Greek veto objecting to Macedonia joining Nato and the EU, will be lifted. But despite heavy rain, protesters gathered outside Greece's parliament to voice their anger. Iolo ap Dafydd reports.
January 25, 2019
