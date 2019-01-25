World Share

US Shutdown: Agreement reached to end shutdown till 15th Feb

800 thousand federal workers here in the US will finally get some relief, after the longest government shutdown in the nation's history. Well, at least temporarily. The Senate just passed a spending bill that will re-open federal agencies for the next three weeks. In that time, Democrats and Republicans will try and reach an agreement on the shutdown's biggest sticking point - President Trump's border wall with Mexico. But can we expect some sort of bi-partisan agreement? Our North America Correspondent Jon Brain has more. #US #DonaldTrump #GovernmentShutdown