Zimbabwe Protests: Reports of rape as violent crackdown
02:06
World
Zimbabwe Protests: Reports of rape as violent crackdown
Security forces in Zimbabwe are being accused of abuses as they crack down on demonstrations. Earlier this month, President Emmerson Mnangagwa announced a 150 percent hike in the price of fuel. Bus fares have gone up by more than 50 percent -- sugar and rice by almost the same amount. It's led to widespread protests, but the security clampdown has left many people afraid to leave their homes. Sharon Ogunleye reports. #Zimbabwe #ZimbabwePresident #ZimbabweProtests
January 26, 2019
