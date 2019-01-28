POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Venezuela in Turmoil: Residents hope for change as frustration grows
Venezuela in Turmoil: Residents hope for change as frustration grows
The European Union has called on Venezuela to hold fresh elections. But the bloc's position is not as strong as that of the United States, which has already recognised Venezuela's opposition leader, Juan Guaido, as the country's interim president. At a meeting of the UN Security Council, the US Secretary of State has accused Russia and China of propping up what he calls Nicolas Maduro's failed regime. Russia's response is that the Council was not created to support regime change. As Juan Carlos Lamas reports, things are just as unclear in Venezuela itself. #Venezuela #EU #UN
January 28, 2019
