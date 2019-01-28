POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Venezuela in Turmoil: President Maduro says US is plotting a coup
Venezuela in Turmoil: President Maduro says US is plotting a coup
The Trump adminstration has warned Venezuela that any violence or intimidation against its diplomats or opposition leader Juan Guaido, will be met with what it calls a 'significant response'. In the face of growing pressure Nicholas Maduro said "we don't want to be a North American colony." He's also rejected demands to hold elections within eight days. Philip Owira reports. #Venezuela #US #DonaldTrump
January 28, 2019
