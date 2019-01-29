World Share

South Korea’s ‘outsiders’

Last year hundreds of Yemenis escaping war turned up in South Korea. They were taking advantage of a resort island’s visa-free tourism policy. But they didn’t receive a warm welcome. Protests broke out in the capital, demanding the refugees be sent back, and the public outcry was certainly effective. The Korean government shut the door on any new arrivals and those that did make it in haven’t been granted refugee status. And they’re not the only ones to feel unwelcome, in fact some ethnic Koreans feel the same way. Abubakr al Shamahi went to Seoul to find out why in the first installment of our special series from South Korea. #SouthKorea #Protests #KoreanGovernment