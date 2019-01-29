World Share

Did the US stage a coup in Venezuela?

The US says Juan Guaido is the legitimate leader of Venezuela, after he declared himself president of the country. Several European nations are demanding that Nicolas Maduro hold elections within eight days, otherwise they'll recognise Guaido too. But the socialist president is defiant and he isn’t standing alone. Russia, Turkey, China and his own military are backing Maduro warning Washington not to meddle in Venezuela’s affairs. Guests: Eva Golinger Former advisor to Venezuelan President Hugo Chavez. Maria Corina Machado Opposition leader and member of the National Assembly Paul Dobson Journalist at Venezuela Analysis Medea Benjamin Co-founder of CODEPINK #Venezuela #US #VenezuelaPresident