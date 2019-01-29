BizTech Share

Renault names new chairman and CEO

The French car maker Renault is turning a corner. Carlos Ghosn has left the company after 14 years as the firm's CEO and a decade as chairman. The resignation completes his crash out of the Renault-Nissan- Mitsubishi alliance. Ghosn stepped aside as he fights a growing list of criminal charges linked to financial misconduct allegations in Japan. Paolo Montecillo reports. We take a look at the wreckage of Carlos Ghosn's career with TRT World Editor-at-large Craig Copetas, in Paris.