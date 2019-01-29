POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Airbus warns of job losses in no-deal Brexit
Airbus warns of job losses in no-deal Brexit
British politicians seem no nearer working out how to negotiate a viable Brexit deal. But as the deadline for the country to leave approaches, the business community is increasingly alarmed at the prospect of the so-called no-deal departure. The CEO of the plane maker, Airbus, has fired a critical broadside against the political establishment and warned jobs could be lost. Simon McGregor-Wood reports. #Airbus #Brexit #UnitedKingdom
January 29, 2019
