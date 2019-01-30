POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Brexit Battle: May to ask EU to reopen Brexit deal
02:25
World
Brexit Battle: May to ask EU to reopen Brexit deal
The Brexit saga continues. British members of parliament voted in favour of two amendments concerning Britain's withdrawal from the EU. One seeks to avoid a NO DEAL Brexit. The other will have Prime Minister Teresa May renegotiating the controversial Irish back stop with EU leaders, that's designed to keep the Irish border open. Prime Minister Theresa May said she would ask the EU to reopen negotiations. Our Europe Correspondent Simon McGregor-Wood reports. #Brexit #BrexitDeal #TheresaMay
January 30, 2019
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?