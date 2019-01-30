World Share

eL Seed and Tabula Rasa | In Conversation | Showcase

In the 21st century, Arabic calligraphy has moved beyond just being beautiful writings emanating from paper. You can find calligraphy everywhere - in futuristic typography, the trendiest contemporary art galleries, or in the work of street artists. eL Seed, one of the most notable 'calli-graffiti' artists in the world, sat down with Showcase's Miranda Atty. The two spoke about his Tunisian roots, the role his art played in the Arab Spring and how he merges the spontaneity of "tagging" with the discipline of calligraphy. #eLSeed #Calligraphy #Showcase