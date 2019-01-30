BizTech Share

US files 23 criminal charges against tech giant | Money Talks

Bank fraud, obstruction of justice and theft. They're just some of the charges the US has levelled against Chinese telecoms giant, Huawei, in an escalating row over technology. The world's second largest smartphone maker denies the charges, but as Mobin Nasir reports, it could cost Huawei billions of dollars in contracts in the US and other countries. For more on this, Max Wolff spoke to us from New York City. He's a managing partner at the merchant bank, Multivariate. #Huawei #TradeWar #USChina