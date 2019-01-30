World Share

Battle for Brexit: What does Europe think?

Another week another vote in British Parliament over Brexit and a miracle - the MPs are finally starting to compromise. So who is more terrified of a no-deal Brexit. The UK or those on the other side of the channel? Joining us is Patrick Bijsmans, Assistant Professor in European Studies at Maastricht University; Denis MacShane, former Minister for Europe; Russell Foster, from the European and International Studies Department at King's College London and Roch Dunin-Wąsowicz, a Sociologist and Fellow at the Department of Social Science, UCL Institute of Education. Roundtable is a discussion programme with an edge. Broadcast out of London and presented by David Foster, it's about bringing people to the table, listening to every opinion, and analysing every point of view. From fierce debate to reflective thinking, Roundtable discussions offer a different perspective on the issues that matter to you. Watch it every weekday at 15:30 GMT on TRT World. #Brexit #TheresaMay #EU #Europe