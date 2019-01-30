POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Craig Foster’s updates on the Al-Araibi Case
02:41
World
Craig Foster’s updates on the Al-Araibi Case
It is day 65 of Hakeem Al-Araibi's detention in a Thai prison. And the campaign to get the refugee footballer released continues. Fifa, the IOC, the Asian Football Confederation are all lobbying the Thai authorities to release the player who has asylum in Australia. The refugee footballer was locked up while on honeymoon in Thailand in November. His wife has written to the that country's Prime Minister pleading for his release. Bahrain wants him extradited. Former Australia football captain Craig Foster who's been campaigning tirelessly for Al Araibi's release, joined now from Switzerland. Beyond The Game is a five times a week show that tells you everything you need to know about your favourite sports. We’ll be at the biggest events bringing you exclusive features and the best interviews. It is your one stop shop for sport, Monday to Friday at 1630 GMT. Beyond The Game: http://trt.world/beyondthegame #HakeemAlAraibi #CraigFoster #BahrainFootball
January 30, 2019
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?