World Share

A crisis in African Football - Beyond The Game Special

Every year football gets bigger. In the lifetime of us, the fans, we've seen so much money trade hands on virtually everything. Players are now valued in the hundreds of millions. Tinder sponsors Manchester City. To the cynic it seems like everything is for sale. With the case of jailed footballer Hakeem Al-Araibi stuck in a Thai jail, football is currently trying to rediscover the value of the life of each and every footballer, regardless of their fame, or value... that each one is as important as the next. So on Beyond the Game we'll attempt to look at the lives of those whose journey has not always been smooth, whose lives have not yet reached their goal, the lives of African footballers making their way around the world in the pursuit of a dream that is so often crushed by those in it for a quick buck. Beyond The Game is a five times a week show that tells you everything you need to know about your favourite sports. We’ll be at the biggest events bringing you exclusive features and the best interviews. It is your one stop shop for sport, Monday to Friday at 1630 GMT. Beyond The Game: http://trt.world/beyondthegame #AfricanFootball #FootballTrafficking #FIFA #FootballAgents