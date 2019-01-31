POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
South Korea’s ‘Comfort Women’ | Philippines’ Muslim Region | Unsettling Attacks on the Palestinians
53:37
World
South Korea’s ‘Comfort Women’ | Philippines’ Muslim Region | Unsettling Attacks on the Palestinians
Japan forced thousands of South Korean women into prostitution during World War Two. Decades later the so called ‘comfort women’ are still fighting for justice. Will they get it? Also, millions voted for autonomy in a Muslim majority region in the Philippines. But after a string of attacks, is the country any closer to ending Mindanao’s decades-old conflict? And, an unsettling statistic. We ask why the number of Palestinians attacked by Jewish settlers has more than doubled in two years. #SouthKorea #Philippines #Palestinians
January 31, 2019
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?