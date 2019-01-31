POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
The Bauhaus movement turns 100 | Modern Art | Showcase
04:17
World
The Bauhaus movement turns 100 | Modern Art | Showcase
With its industrial outlook and minimalist approach, the emergence of Germany's Bauhaus movement shook the foundations of the art world in 1919. It also helped pioneer much of the design we now take for granted in the modern world. One hundred years of Bauhaus is being celebrated with events throughout Germany. TRT World's Ira Spitzer went to Berlin to see for himself. #Bauhaus #Bauhaus100 #Showcase
January 31, 2019
