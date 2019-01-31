World Share

Can Japan and South Korea reconcile?

On paper Japan and South Korea look like natural allies. But more than one hundred years of hostilities are keeping them apart. For more than three decades the Korean Peninsula was occupied by the Japanese. It was a time of hardship for many South Koreans, especially those forced into prostitution. In 2015 both agreed to resolve their dispute. But are the Korean people ready to forgive? Guests: Sung Yoon-Lee Professor of Korean studies at Tufts University Peipei Qiu Author of ‘Chinese Comfort Women’ Lim Tai Wey Adjunct research fellow at the National University of Singapore's East Asian Institute #Japan #SouthKorea #KoreanPeninsula