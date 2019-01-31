World Share

Monarch Butterflies: Mexico's overwintering population rises by 144%

The mass migration of monarch butterflies, has made them famous across the world. Many are also aware that Their numbers have been in steep decline for decades. But scientists say the monarch butterfly population in Mexico has gone up for the first time in more than ten years. Arabella Munro explains why the threatened insects aren't out of the woods yet. #MonarchButterflies #butterflies #Mexico