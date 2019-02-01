POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Venezuela In Turmoil: Guaido outlines plan to tackle economic crisis
02:38
World
Venezuela's self-proclaimed president Juan Guaido has laid out his national plan for the country and has also accused Nicolas Maduro's government of trying to intimidate him. At the same time Maduro's government says it is being targeted by exiled military figures collaborating with foreign intelligence. Our Latin America correspondent Ediz Tiyansan reports from Caracas. #Venezuela #Maduro #Guaido
February 1, 2019
