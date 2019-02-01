POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Imperial Capitals: St. Petersburg - Vienna | Exhibitions | Showcase
05:30
World
Imperial Capitals: St. Petersburg - Vienna | Exhibitions | Showcase
It was right after the time of the Renaissance that Europe enjoyed a sudden and newfound interest in classical Greek culture. It was expressed in architecture, literature, philosophy, and theatre but most importantly in painting. Now, this transition from Renaissance to Neo-Classicist painting is on display in an exhibition at The State Hermitage Museum in St Petersburg - showcasing famous paintings by Botticelli, Tintoretto, Rubens and Van Dyck, which were included in the collection of the Russian and Austrian imperial families. #Botticelli #Tintoretto #Showcase
February 1, 2019
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?