South Korea’s Chaebol Woes
07:30
World
South Korea's unemployment rate has climbed to its highest level since 2010, bucking the trend in other developed countries. It's a particular problem for President Moon, the so-called 'jobs president', who campaigned on a promise to boost the livelihood of ordinary Koreans left out of the economic boom enjoyed by wealthy family-run conglomerates called Chaebols, like Hyundai. Abubakr al Shamahi reports from Seoul. #Samsung #Hyundai #Chaebol
February 1, 2019
