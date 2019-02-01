POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Could rising unemployment bring down South Korea's president?
09:25
World
Could rising unemployment bring down South Korea's president?
The jobless rate in South Korea is at an eight year high. President Moon Jae-in's approval ratings have dropped to 42 percent, the lowest since his inauguration. We debate whether rising unemployment could lead to the downfall of South Korea's leader. Guests: Justin Fendos Biotechnology professor at Dongseo University Robert Kelly Political science professor at Pusan National University #SouthKorea #unemployment #MoonJae-in
February 1, 2019
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?