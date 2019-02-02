POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Apple iPhone sales dip on China slowdown | Money Talks
05:42
BizTech
Apple iPhone sales dip on China slowdown | Money Talks
Apple shares have rallied despite the tech giant's first dip in holiday season revenues since 2000. The iPhone is no longer the 'apple' of the firm's eye, with sales continuing to fall.. but other branches of the company's business are producing plenty of fruit. Santosh Rao, head of research at Manhattan Venture Partners in New York helped us unpack the numbers. #Apple #iPhoneSales #ChinaEconomy
February 2, 2019
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?