What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?

A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war

World Share

Turkey backs Maduro in his standoff with Guaido

Caught in the middle of this standoff is Turkey and President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's close relationship with his Venezuelan counterpart Nicholas Maduro. Watch our discussion: Nicolas Maduro finds allies in Turkey, Russia and China https://youtu.be/VzpfZLCbvFU Nearly half a world away, what's led to this unlikely friendship and will it withstand this current crisis? Ediz Tiyansan explains. #Venezuela #Caracas #Maduro