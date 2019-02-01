POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Iraqi Kurdish officials and Turkey blame the PKK for provoking an attack on a Turkish military base
The Kurdish regions of northern Iraq have enjoyed relative stability compared with more violent parts of the country. But a deadly clash on January 26th in the city of Duhok broke that uneasy calm. Guests: Sami Hamdi Editor-in-Chief of the International Interest magazine Mehmet Ogutcu Former Turkish diplomat who has worked in the Kurdish regions of Northern Iraq #Turkey #TurkishMilitary #Kurdish
February 1, 2019
