POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Federal Reserve keeps benchmark rate steady
06:21
BizTech
Federal Reserve keeps benchmark rate steady
The US Federal Reserve has kept its benchmark interest rate on hold, as expected. But what took many by surprise was the Fed chair's sharp U-turn on future rate rises. After putting traders on notice just six weeks ago, Jerome Powell now seems to have put rate increases on the back-burner for the time being. Paolo Montecillo finds out why. For more on the Fed's dovish turn, we spoke to Peter Schiff, CEO and chief global strategist of retail brokerage firm, Euro Pacific Capital. He spoke to us from Dorado in Puerto Rico. #Fed #FederalReserve #interest
February 1, 2019
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?