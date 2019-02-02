BizTech Share

Italy hit by third recession

Italy has fallen into a recession for the third time in a decade, with political turmoil, higher borrowing costs and fiscal tensions taking their tole on the Eurozone's third largest economy. The economy shrank by 0.2-percent in the fourth quarter of 2018. That's after a 0.1-percent contraction in the third quarter. for more on this TRT World's Editor-at-large, Craig Copetas joins us from Paris.