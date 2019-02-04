US and China move closer to deal | Money Talks

POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
The US and China have wrapped-up their latest round of trade negotiations in Washington without clinching a deal, but both sides say they're closer to one. Buoyed by Beijing's promise to double the amount of soybeans it buys from the US, President Donald Trump says he plans to meet his Chinese counterpart to hash-out a deal to end their trade war. Paolo Montecillo reports. And for more on the story, we were joined by Jeffrey Tucker in Atlanta. He's Editorial Director at the American Institute for Economic Research. #TradeTalks #TradeWar #USChina
February 4, 2019
