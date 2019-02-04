POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Venezuela in Turmoil: Spain recognises Guaido as Venezuela President
01:22
World
European countries including France, Spain, and the UK have officially recognised Venezuela's opposition leader Juan Guaido as the interim president. The pressure's mounting on Nicholas Maduro, who has rejected demands for a snap election. The US is also backing the opposition leader. As the political crisis continues, US president Donald Trump has refused to rule out military intervention in Venezuela. Philip Owira reports #Maduro #Guaido #Venezuela
February 4, 2019
