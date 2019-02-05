BizTech Share

UK Prime Minister Theresa May takes questions in Parliament | Money Talks

With the UK due to leave the European Union at the end of March, it still has no approved deal on how the divorce will take place. Prime Minister Theresa May is battling to break the deadlock after last week's crushing defeat of her Brexit deal raised the prospect of crashing out of the EU. In a step that could overturn centuries of constitutional convention, some MPs are trying to grab control of Brexit from the government, to prevent what they say would be an economically disastrous no-deal departure. Taking questions in parliament, May sparred with Opposition Leader Jeremy Corbyn, rejecting the idea of delaying the UK's withdrawal while refusing to rule-out a no-deal scenario. #Brexit #TheresaMay #UK