POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Nigeria: Buhari v Atiku | India’s upcoming election | Ukraine decides
51:57
World
Nigeria: Buhari v Atiku | India’s upcoming election | Ukraine decides
Nigeria is set to hold Africa's biggest election ever, with more than 70 presidential candidates campaigning for 80 million registered voters. Last time around Muhammadu Buhari made history, becoming the first opposition candidate to ever unseat an incumbent. Will Atiku Abubakar be able to do the same? Also, India heads to the polls in a matter of months. Could the opposition's promise of a universal basic income end the BJP's grip on power? And, we take a look at Ukraine ahead of their vote next month. Could a comedian really become the next president? #NigeriaDecides2019 #IndiaElections2019 #UkraineElections
February 4, 2019
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?