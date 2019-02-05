POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Korean Unification: Young and old differ over unity of the Koreas
03:09
World
Korean Unification: Young and old differ over unity of the Koreas
South Koreans originally from the North have held a memorial service to remember their ancestors buried across the border. It's a ceremony that happens every Lunar New Year. South Koreans can't travel to the North, which means that people can't visit their family members, or even the graves of their deceased relatives. Abubakr al Shamahi reports from South Korea. #Koreas #KoreaUnification #NorthKorea
February 5, 2019
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?