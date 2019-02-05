World Share

Could a comedian become Ukraine’s next president?

It may be one the smallest elections this year, but they may have the largest number of candidates. Initially more than 80 people put their names forward to become Ukraine's next president. But who are the front runners? And could a comedian really become the Ukraine’s next leader? Guests: Volodymyr Yermolenko Expert at Internews Ukraine and UkraineWorld group Andrij Dobriansky Ukrainian-American political and cultural analyst #Ukraine #UkrainePresident #Poroshenko