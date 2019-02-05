POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
North Korea Sanctions: UN: Pyongyang tries to protect nuclear missiles
02:12
World
North Korea Sanctions: UN: Pyongyang tries to protect nuclear missiles
A leaked, United Nations report has cast serious doubt on North Korea's assurances that it will scale back its nuclear weapons programme. The UN alleges North Korea is concealing its programme inside civilian airports, and is dispersing assembly and test facilities to avoid detection. The damning report was leaked ahead of a visit by the US special envoy, who's arriving in the region to prepare for this month's nuclear summit. TRT's Melinda Nucifora reports. #NorthKorea #Pyongyang #KimJongUn
February 5, 2019
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?