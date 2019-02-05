BizTech Share

Movie-ticketing app Maoyan raises $250M in IPO

China's largest film-ticketing app Maoyan made a lacklustre debut on Hong Kong's stock exchange on Monday, shedding one-point-four-percent. Only a week ago, the Tencent-backed firm, had shored up its share offering, by drawing five additional cornerstone investors including Imax China as well as smartphone maker Xiao-mi. And it could signal further declines, in appetite for Chinese tech companies. Patrick Fok reports.