Venezuela in Turmoil: Opinion divided in Venezuela

Venezuela's socialist government has ruled the country for the last two decades. Its increasingly authoritarian nature has polarized the country more than ever. While part of the society sees the government as a corrupt tyranny limiting their freedom, another has benefited and continues to benefit from its socialist programs. Our Latin American Correspondent Ediz Tiyansan has visited distinct neighborhoods of Caracas to reveal Venezuela's fault lines, at a time of on-going power struggle between two leaders claiming presidency. #Venezuela #Maduro #Guaido