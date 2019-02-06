World Share

'Strawpocalypse' | Recycled Art | Showcase

It is estimated that 8 million tons of plastic are thrown into the ocean every year, and part of that includes something not a lot of people pay much attention to - drinking straws. In the United States alone, more than 500 million are used and thrown away every single day. To draw attention to the growing plastic crisis, one artist decided to show how small decisions like refusing to use plastic straws can have a big impact on the environment. To talk more about the growing plastic crisis, the artist behind the project, Benjamin Von Wong, joins Showcase from San Francisco. He is an engineer-turned photographer famous for his hyper-realistic style. #Strawpocalypse #PlasticStraws #Showcase