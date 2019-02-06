POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Economic interests push Germany, Japan closer | Money Talks
03:56
BizTech
Economic interests push Germany, Japan closer | Money Talks
German Chancellor Angela Merkel is on a two-day visit in Tokyo, where she met with Prime Minister Shinzo Abe. The two leaders pledged to defend free trade in the face of rising protectionism. They also discussed the impact of the UK's withdrawal from the European Union. Seijiro Takeshita, dean of the School of Management and Information at the University of Shizuoka, says both Germany and Japan hold similar roles, when it comes to trade wars and Brexit. #Brexit #Germany #Japan
February 6, 2019
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?