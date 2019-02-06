Cryptocurrency exchange CEO dies unexpectedly | Money Talks

POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
The tragic death of Gerald Cotten has sparked debate around user responsibility when it comes to the codes for Cryptocurrency accounts. Cotten was volunteering at an orphanage in India when he died in December of complications from Crohn's disease. He was the CEO of Canada's leading cryptocurrency exchange and accountable for handling millions of dollars in assets. Now, those millions are locked away and out of reach, for the company and thousands of its customers, many of whom might never get their money back.
