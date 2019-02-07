Trump renews demand for border wall funding | Money Talks

POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
US President Donald Trump has called for unity in a divided Congress but didn't back down on his core demand. He used his second State of the Union address to renew his appeal for a wall at the Mexican border, the very issue that triggered a 35-day government shutdown. Trump touted his job performance and insists all is well with the economy, but Democrats aren't convinced. Laila Humairah has more. TRT World Editor-at-large Craig Copetas in Miami and head of political risk at research firm IHS Markit, John Raines, in London joined us to discuss the story. #BorderWall #shutdown #Trump
February 7, 2019
