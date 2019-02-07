POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Brexit Battle: Pressure mounts on May as Brexit day draws near
Brexit Battle: Pressure mounts on May as Brexit day draws near
The EU Council is a body made up of 28 leaders 27 of them are united as they prepare for the departure of one of their number. 27 of them are also frustrated at the lack of progress being made in Brexit negotiations, and their president has increased the tension. Donald Tusk's words will be burning in the ears of Theresa May as the British Prime Minister arrives in Brussels to try to renegotiate the Brexit withdarawl agreement. Sarah Morice reports. #Brexit #TheresaMay #UK
February 7, 2019
