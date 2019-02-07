Prisoners of Correct History | Exhibitions | Showcase

World Share

Prisoners of Correct History

It's a weighty issue, to say the least. In a new exhibition at Istanbul's SALT Beyoglu, visual artist Naim Mohaymen uses Bangladesh's complicated post-colonial history to question why the idea of a socialist 'utopia' has faded. Using films, installations and essays, he also connects leftist uprisings in other parts of the world during the 1970s. Showcase's Aadel Haleem went to check it out. #NaimMohaymen #Bangladesh #Showcase