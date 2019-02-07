POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Screw art of Andrew Myers | Unusual Art Forms
05:36
World
Screw art of Andrew Myers | Unusual Art Forms
Being and staying original... It is a struggle many artists face in a world where nearly everything has already been done. But California-based artist Andrew Myers is proving that thought wrong. He's using the most unexpected things as his canvas and that's not the only reason why he's considered to be such an innovator. To talk about what art he has and hasn't made yet, Andrew Myers joins us Showcase from California. #AndrewMyers #ScrewArt #Showcase
February 7, 2019
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?