World Share

Venezuela in Turmoil: Locals struggle in political, economic crises

Hyper-inflation in Venezuela means some shops are changing their prices every day. US dollars are extremely difficult to find and the local currency the Bolivar is almost useless, but even for those who can afford them, medicines and basic goods are in short supply. President Nicolas Maduro and the leader of the opposition Juan Guaido both say they can turn the country around. Ediz Tiyansan reports from Caracas. #Venezuela #Maduro #Caracas