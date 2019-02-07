World Share

The 2019 FIFA eWorld Cup: From the eyes of Futbolist

It's 2019 and eSports isn't an unknown entity anymore. Just three years ago the world final of League of Legends had 43 million viewers. That's more than Game 7 of the NBA Finals with 31 million. Hundreds of thousands of dollars in prize money are at stake, and eSports' popularity is rising. Talha Duman caught up with a team in Istanbul trying to be the first Turkish side to win FIFA 19's biggest honours. Beyond The Game is a five times a week show that tells you everything you need to know about your favourite sports. We’ll be at the biggest events bringing you exclusive features and the best interviews. It is your one stop shop for sport, Monday to Friday at 1630 GMT. Beyond The Game: http://trt.world/beyondthegame #eSports #FIFAGaming #FIFAeWorldCup