World Share

South Sudan’s death toll rivals that of Syria, but why is the world ignoring it?

Almost 400,000 people have been killed in South Sudan’s civil war, and millions have been displaced. But there was renewed optimism last year when President Salva Kiir and his political rival signed a peace deal. Since then the UN says there has been a dramatic drop in violence, but civil war still rages on and abuses are still common place. So why are these major issues being ignored on the world stage? Guests: Ateny Wek Ateny South Sudan's presidential spokesman Reverend James Ninrew Executive Director Assistance Mission for Africa Seif Magango Deputy Regional Director for East Africa Amnesty International #SouthSudan #CivilWar