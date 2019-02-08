BizTech Share

India's central bank cuts key interest rate | Money Talks

India’s new central bank governor has surprised markets by cutting interest rates, giving Prime Minister Narendra Modi the kind of stimulus he needs to stoke economic growth ahead of key elections this year. It's a sharp U-turn from October, when the Reserve Bank of India took rate cuts off the table under the previous chief, who resigned over differences with the Modi government. Neha Poonia reports. For more on this, we spoke to Sunil Poshakwale in Birmingham. He's a Professor of International Finance at the Cranfield School of Management. #InterestRate #IndiaInterestRate #IndiaEconomy